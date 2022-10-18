The Buccaneers placed safety Logan Ryan on injured reserve Tuesday, the team announced.

Ryan, who has missed the past two games, will undergo foot surgery Wednesday to repair a Jones fracture. He will not return until late this season.

He appeared in four games for Tampa Bay, making two starts, and totaled nine tackles, two passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He is one of just four players through Week 6 with an interception, forced fumble and fumble recovery.

The Bucs also announced they cut offensive tackle Justin Skule from the practice squad.

Bucs place Logan Ryan on injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk