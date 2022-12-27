The Buccaneers signed linebacker J.J. Russell from the practice squad to the active roster on Tuesday, the team announced.

Russell entered the league as a college free agent with the Buccaneers on May 13. He has spent the 2022 season between Tampa Bay’s active roster and the practice squad.

The Bucs elevated Russell from the practice squad for Weeks 8, 15 and 16, and he appeared primarily on special teams. In total, Russell has played in four games with the Buccaneers this season.

The team placed offensive tackle Josh Wells on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Wells will miss the rest of the season with a torn patellar tendon.

He started seven of the 11 games games he played as a tackle or extra tight end this season. He was starting in place of Donovan Smith on Sunday night and also saw time at right tackle in recent weeks while Tristan Wirfs was sidelined with an ankle injury.

Brandon Walton now is expected to take over Wells’ role.

Tampa Bay also signed tackle Dylan Cook and outside linebacker Ifeadi Odenigbo to the practice squad.

Bucs place Josh Wells on IR, sign J.J. Russell from practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk