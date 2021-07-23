The Buccaneers placed safety Jordan Whitehead on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Whitehead did not attend the White House ceremony Tuesday and wasn’t at the ring event Thursday night, according to Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com.

Whitehead underwent shoulder surgery after Super Bowl LV.

He had 74 tackles, two interceptions, two sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery for the Bucs in the regular season. He totaled nine tackles, two forced fumbles and a pass breakup in the team’s four playoff games.

Bucs place Jordan Whitehead on the COVID-19 reserve list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk