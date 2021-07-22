Bucs place John Franklin, Chris Wilcox on PUP, waive Curtis Riley

The Buccaneers placed receiver John Franklin III and cornerback Chris Wilcox on the active/physically unable to perform list, the team announced.

They will count toward the team’s active roster limit of 90 players for training camp, but the team can activate them off the list at any time this summer.

Wilcox, a seventh-round choice out of BYU, has a hamstring injury, Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com reports. Wilcox will compete for the final cornerback job.

Franklin continues to work his way back from a torn ACL in his left knee. He underwent surgery Sept. 1 after injuring his knee during a 2020 preseason practice.

The Bucs also announced they have waived safety Curtis Riley, who injured his Achilles tendon during the team’s three-day minicamp last month. He had signed with the Bucs on May 17 after previously seeing regular-season action with the Titans, Giants, Raiders, Cardinals and Vikings.

Riley’s departure leaves the roster at 89 players, so Tampa Bay could be adding a veteran safety. The Bucs have seven safeties, including two undrafted rookies, competing for what’s expected to be four jobs.

