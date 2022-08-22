Bucs place G Aaron Stinnie, OLB Cam Gill on injured reserve

We’ve placed OLB Cam Gill & G Aaron Stinnie on injured reserve. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) August 22, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without a key player on each side of the ball for the rest of the 2022 season.

Guard Aaron Stinnie (knee) and outside linebacker Cam Gill (foot) were both placed on injured reserve, the team announced Monday.

Stinnie suffered a torn ACL and MCL during Saturday night’s preseason loss to the Tennessee Titans, while Gill sustained a Lisfranc injury in Tampa Bay’s exhibition opener against the Miami Dolphins.

Stinnie was competing for the Bucs’ starting left guard spot, while Gill was expected to provide depth on the edge of the defensive front.

By placing both players on injured reserve now instead of after final roster cuts prior to Week 1, they will be out for the season, instead of eligible to return at some point during the year.

List

WATCH: Tom Brady returns to Bucs practice

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire