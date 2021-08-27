Bucs place Earl Watford, Nick Leverett on COVID-19 list

The Buccaneers will be without a pair of their offensive linemen for their preseason finale on Saturday.

According to the transaction wire, Tampa Bay has placed Earl Watford and Nick Leverett on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Watford re-signed with the Buccaneers earlier this month. The veteran offensive lineman signed with the Buccaneers in January for their playoff run. He started 25 games since entering the league as a fourth-round pick in 2013, spending time with the Cardinals, Jaguars, Bears, Browns, and Patriots.

Leverett signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent last year. He hasn’t appeared in a regular-season game.

The Buccaneers also placed kicker Ryan Succop on the COVID-19 list earlier this week.

