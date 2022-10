Bucs place DB Logan Ryan (foot) on injured reserve

We've placed S Logan Ryan on injured reserve. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 18, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed veteran defensive back Logan Ryan on injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday.

Ryan is expected to have surgery to repair a fractured foot, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. It’s still possible Ryan could return later in the season.

The Bucs also released offensive tackle Justin Skule from their practice squad.

List

NFL power rankings: How far do Bucs fall after crushing loss to Steelers?

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire