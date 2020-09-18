The Buccaneers placed tight end Antony Auclair on injured reserve Friday afternoon, the team announced.

They already had ruled out Auclair for Sunday’s game with a calf injury. He becomes eligible to return after missing three games.

Auclair, 27, played 11 special teams snaps last week against the Saints. He did not see action on offense.

The Bucs re-signed Auclair to a one-year deal this offseason before he was scheduled to become a restricted free agent.

He originally signed with the Bucs as an undrafted free agent in 2017 out of Laval University and is in his fourth season in Tampa Bay.

Auclair has 10 career catches for 84 yards.

Bucs place Antony Auclair on injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk