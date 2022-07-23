Bucs place 2 players on Physically Unable to Perform list

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Luke Easterling
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have added two players to the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

Rookie cornerback Don Gardner and offensive lineman Sadarius Hutcherson were added to the list Saturday, as rookies reported for training camp, which begins next week.

Gardner and Hutcherson were both added as undrafted free agents over the past two years. They still count against Tampa Bay’s 90-man active roster limit, but are eligible to practice and come off the list at any time.

The Bucs also announced the official signing of rookie defensive lineman Logan Hall, their top pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

List

Every NFL team's most overrated player heading into 2022

Recommended Stories