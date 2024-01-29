Bucs part ways with defensive assistant Mike Chiurco

Bucs assistant Mike Chiurco, who spent four years as assistant to the head coach and moved into a defensive role this past season, is no longer with the organization. Came in with Bruce Arians in 2019. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 29, 2024

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive staff has been at risk to be taken by new Panthers head coach Dave Canales, but a member of the defensive staff departed the team on Monday.

FOX Sports’ Greg Auman reported Monday that the Bucs parted ways with defensive assistant Mike Chiurco. Chiurco was hired by Bruce Arians in 2019 to serve as assistant to the head coach, and he most recently was a “defensive assistant” before leaving the team in the offseason.

The move comes as Tampa Bay is looking for help on the offensive side of the ball with Canales leaving to become the head coach of the Carolina Panthers. It’s unknown why the team decided to part ways with Chiurco, who had served on Tampa Bay’s staff for five years. Chiurco’s page on Tampa Bay’s website has been taken down entirely.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire