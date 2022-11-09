Bucs P Jake Camarda named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie punter Jake Camarda has been named NFC Player of the Week.

Camarda’s performance in Week 9 was critical to the Bucs’ 16-13 win over the Los Angeles Rams, as he averaged 59.5 yards on each of his six punts, landing four of them inside the 20-yard line, and matching a franchise record with a 74-yarder.

A fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of Georgia, Camarda is already proving to be everything the Bucs hoped when they spent such an early pick on a specialist.

