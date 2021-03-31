Bucs owner: Tom Brady ‘works harder than anybody I’ve ever seen’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joey Knight, Tampa Bay Times
·4 min read
1 / 2

Bucs owner: Tom Brady ‘works harder than anybody I’ve ever seen’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The latest viral Tom Brady tweet featured the seven-time Super Bowl champion brandishing a tattoo of Bucs coach Bruce Arians on his outer left knee.

It was a PhotoShop job, of course. But his universally heralded work ethic, according to Joel Glazer, is no mirage.

To the contrary, the Bucs owner/co-chairman on Wednesday credited Brady with almost single-handedly changing the franchise’s culture.

“You heard stories and watched him from afar for many years,” Glazer told reporters during a Zoom session. “You heard things about him, but you never really realize something until you’re around somebody or with somebody, and everything I heard was absolutely accurate. ... He works harder than anybody I’ve ever seen. His leadership is unbelievable, and his relationship with everybody and just the person he is — the whole package.”

Naturally, the subject of Brady emerged as a prominent one during Glazer’s de facto state-of-the-franchise session, which coincided with the NFL virtual league meetings.

He also called the 2020 season — successfully staged amid a global pandemic and culminating with the Bucs becoming the first franchise to win a Super Bowl in its home stadium — a “magical” experience.

“With the backdrop of everything that was going on, and to be able to provide that type of excitement and joy to the community at a time when things were so difficult, words cannot express how special it made everything, and how it made us feel,” Glazer said.

“And to culminate at home and a boat parade, it was all magical, and at the right time.”

But he saved some of his greatest gushing for the eventual Hall of Fame quarterback who enjoyed one of the most prosperous seasons of his 21-year career at age 43.

“You hear it, you kind of wonder can someone really change the culture that much? Absolutely,” Glazer said. “Again, people lead by example. And when you see somebody who has been in the league that long, had that much success and is still working as hard as anybody, that rubs off.”

Glazer indicated that he’s counting on a much greater portion of his fan base observing Brady in person in 2021. A day after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said he expects the league to have full stadiums this fall, the Bucs owner virtually echoed that forecast.

He added the possibility of fans being allowed to observe a portion of training camp is in the discussion phase, with respect to what’s transpiring with the coronavirus.

“We’re preparing for normality, and that’s our expectation,” he said. “It may be a walk-before-you-can-run process, but as we prepare for next season, we’re preparing for normality and all the excitement that comes along with it.”

Glazer also downplayed any suggestion the Bucs have mortgaged their future by re-signing nearly every prominent free agent, which has resulted in Tampa Bay becoming the first Super Bowl champion since the 1976 Raiders to return every starter.

In a mild diversion from the past, the team has restructured some deals (such as converting salaries to signing bonuses, creating “voidable” contract years) that potentially could create dead money down the road. But Glazer noted the salary cap (reduced to $182.5 in 2021 in the wake of a season afflicted by the pandemic) should increase significantly in future years.

“When we look out to the future and where the cap will continue to grow, and the team we have and the players we extended, yes, maybe some of the structure has changed, but we do have an eye to the future,” he said.

“At the same token, we do feel that there is a window now. It’s all about winning championships, so we want to give it our best shot. But we definitely have an eye to the future. We do not believe that we’re causing terrible problems in the future.”

Contact Joey Knight at jknight@tampabay.com. Follow @TBTimes_Bulls.

• • •

Sign up for the Bucs RedZone newsletter to get updates and analysis on the latest team and NFL news from Bucs beat writer Joey Knight.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended Stories

  • Tom Brady has funny reaction to Bruce Arians' new Super Bowl tattoo

    Bruce Arians finally got his Super Bowl tattoo, and Buccaneers QB Tom Brady had a hilarious response on Twitter.

  • Tom Brady jokes he’s getting an absurd tattoo after seeing Bruce Arians’ Super Bowl ink

    It would be amazing if Brady ACTUALLY got this tattoo.

  • Spain pleads for caution, to 'buy vaccines time' amid uptick

    With vaccinations being outpaced by a growing wave of new infections, health authorities in Spain urged the public on Wednesday to increase precautions in order to “buy time.” The plea by Health Minister Carolina Darias came as Spain surpassed 150 infections per 100,000 inhabitants over 14 days — which national authorities consider the high-risk threshold. “We are at a critical moment,” Darias said.

  • Resetting the Saints depth chart after first two weeks of free agency

    The New Orleans Saints have undergone plenty of changes in the opening weeks of free agency, necessitating a roster reset before the draft.

  • Delta CEO Calls Georgia Voting Law ‘Unacceptable’ and ‘Based on a Lie’

    Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian on Wednesday called a new Georgia voting law “unacceptable” and “based on a lie” about widespread fraud in the 2020 election, according to a new report. “I need to make it crystal clear that the final bill is unacceptable and does not match Delta’s values,” Bastian wrote in a memo to employees, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He claimed the new voting restrictions will make it more difficult for underrepresented individuals, particularly black voters, to exercise their constitutional right to vote. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, a Republican, signed the bill into law on Thursday. The legislation calls for changing the rules and processes for requesting an absentee ballot, including mandating that voters present valid forms of photo identification. The measure also limits drop boxes, which were implemented as a COVID innovation, and the early voting period for runoff elections and gives the state the authority to take over county elections or remove local elections officials. The bill, which passed along party lines in both chambers of the state legislature, also prohibits food and beverages from being offered by outside groups to voters waiting in line to cast their ballots. Kemp said in a statement he was surprised by Bastian’s comments, arguing that the airline did not raise any objections about the legislation. “Today’s statement by Delta CEO Ed Bastian stands in stark contrast to our conversations with the company, ignores the content of the new law, and unfortunately continues to spread the same false attacks being repeated by partisan activists,” Kemp said. Delta earlier this month called for a “fair, secure elections process” and did not express any opposition to the legislation. Bastian, however, claims the company was working with legislators “to try and remove some of the most egregious measures from the bill.” “We had some success in eliminating the most suppressive tactics that some had proposed,” he said. “After having time to now fully understand all that is in the bill, coupled with discussions with leaders and employees in the Black community, it’s evident that the bill includes provisions that will make it harder for many underrepresented voters, particularly Black voters, to exercise their constitutional right to elect their representatives. That is wrong,” Bastian wrote in the memo. “The entire rationale for this bill was based on a lie: that there was widespread voter fraud in Georgia in the 2020 elections. This is simply not true. Unfortunately, that excuse is being used in states across the nation that are attempting to pass similar legislation to restrict voting rights,” he said. Delta’s latest memo comes after the airline and other Georgia companies have been threatened with boycotts by opponents of the new voting restrictions who charge that local corporations should have worked harder to intervene before the legislation passed. Meanwhile, a group of black business executives are calling on America’s corporate leaders to stand up against what they see as efforts to restrict voting access. “Corporations have to stand up. There is no middle ground,” said Ken Chenault, former American Express CEO, during an appearance on CNBC. “This is about all Americans having the right to vote, but we need to recognize the special history of the denial of the right to vote for Black Americans, and we will not be silent,” he added.

  • Another Duke basketball player is transferring. He’ll play his final season elsewhere

    Patrick Tapé played one season as a reserve for the Blue Devils

  • Terrace House: Japanese man fined $80 after Netflix star's suicide

    The man posted abusive messages to Hana Kimura, star of the reality show, Terrace House.

  • Does Robert Kraft regret letting Tom Brady leave?

    The Patriots continue their search to “solidify” the quarterback position a year after Tom Brady walked out the door. New England went 7-9 last season, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008, while Brady won his seventh Super Bowl ring, this one with the Buccaneers. Brady, whom the Patriots drafted in the sixth [more]

  • TE Kyle Pitts was a touchdown machine for Florida in 2020

    See highlights from 2021 NFL Draft Prospect Kyle Pitts' 12 touchdown season for the Florida Gators.

  • Leonard Fournette hopes “misunderstood” Antonio Brown re-signs with Buccaneers

    When the Buccaneers re-signed Leonard Fournette, he became the second-to-last significant player on last season’s championship team to return to Tampa Bay for 2021. And he’s hoping the last player re-signs, too. Fournette said Antonio Brown, who is now the only player who got significant playing time on the 2020 Buccaneers not under contract to [more]

  • ‘Humbled’ Leonard Fournette eager to prove himself all over again in 2021

    The resurgent running back, a man of myriad nicknames, said Wednesday he currently is partial to “Lombardi Lenny.” But even now, as he prepares for his second season as a Buc with a regimen that includes catching 100 passes a day, Leonard Fournette is pursuing another prominent title. Starter. “It’s like college,” said Fournette, whose re-signing to a one-year deal that could reach $4 million ...

  • Netflix Original Shows That Were Cancelled Way Too Soon

    Netflix is known for its groundbreaking and creative lineup of original television series, like the heartfelt drama Virgin River , the paranormal Stranger Things, and the teenage drama 13 Reasons Why. Six seasons is a good run for most shows, but without behind-the-scenes drama, we can only imagine the twisted new places this show would have ended up.

  • Steelers interior offensive line starting to take shape

    Pittsburgh is slowly getting their offensive line in order.

  • Browns' Jackson: Clowney could 'hop on' Super Bowl contender

    When he hit free agency, Malik Jackson had a short list of teams the veteran defensive tackle considered signing with. The Browns were a match. Jackson, who signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with Cleveland last week, thinks Jadeveon Clowney might want to follow him to Cleveland.

  • Cardinals open cap space by restructuring Rodney Hudson’s contract

    Center Rodney Hudson is a new arrival in Arizona and the Cardinals have reworked his contract to help them make other roster moves this year. Howard Balzer of SI.com reports that Hudson converted $8.8 million of his salary and workout bonus into a signing bonus. They also added three voidable years to the deal, which [more]

  • USC-bound Natalia Bryant gets cardinal and gold Kobe sneakers from mother Vanessa

    Vanessa Bryant posted video of her ecstatic daughter Natalia celebrating her acceptance to USC. The late Kobe Bryant was a Trojans supporter.

  • Jared Goff will earn more than any other player for the new 17th regular-season game

    Jared Goff will earn more than any other player for the new 17th regular-season game. He will make an extra $1.5 million in 2021 for the 17th game thanks to his $33.5 million salary. Goff was traded by the Rams to the Lions this offseason, along with three draft picks, for Matthew Stafford

  • Microsoft wins $22 billion deal making headsets for US Army

    Microsoft won a nearly $22 billion contract to supply U.S. Army combat troops with its augmented reality headsets. Microsoft and the Army separately announced the deal Wednesday. The technology is based on Microsoft's HoloLens headsets, which were originally intended for the video game and entertainment industries.

  • Nick Caserio on possible Deshaun Watson trade: We’ll do what’s best for the organization

    When Texans G.M. Nick Caserio first addressed the possibility of a trade of quarterback Deshaun Watson, during the press conference that introduced coach David Culley, Caserio didn’t talk as if he had slammed the door on the possibility. Now, after circumstances have change dramatically regarding Watson from an off-field perspective, Caserio passed on a clear [more]

  • Bengals draft target Ja’Marr Chase stuns onlookers at LSU pro day

    Cincinnati Bengals draft target Ja'Marr Chase just put on a show.