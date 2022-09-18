Bucs overcome slow start, ride huge 4th quarter to 20-10 win vs. Saints

Thanks to five takeaways in the fourth quarter, including a pick-six, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have finally beaten the New Orleans Saints in the regular season, taking down their NFC South rivals 20-10 on Sunday.

Four of those five turnovers came in a nine-play span for Tampa Bay, including a pair of interceptions by Jamel Dean, and a 67-yard pick-six from Mike Edwards.

Tom Brady’s 28-yard touchdown strike to Breshad Perriman was the only offensive touchdown the Bucs would need, as they held the Saints out of the end zone until the final minutes.

Tampa Bay picked off Jameis Winston (their own all-time leading passer) three times and sacked him six times, as the defense helped the offense overcome a sluggish start that dragged through the first three quarters.

The Bucs ended their streak of regular-season losses to the Saints despite losing the total yardage battle, and failing to move the ball on offense for most of the game.

Bad blood between the two teams boiled over late in the game, when Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore were ejected after instigating an all-out brawl between both teams.

The Bucs move to 2-0 to start the season, both wins coming on the road against NFC opponents.

