Bucs OT Tristan Wirfs reaggravated ankle injury vs. Cardinals

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still missing plenty of key players due to injury, but Sunday night saw the return of All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs, who had missed multiple games with an ankle injury.

Unfortunately, Wirfs reaggravated the injury in Sunday night’s 19-16 overtime win, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles confirmed to the media Monday.

The Bucs were without starting left tackle Donovan Smith for Sunday’s game, and lost backup Josh Wells in the first half to a season-ending knee injury.

With two games left in the regular season, and a chance to clinch the NFC South title Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, it appears Wirfs’ status is back in doubt.

List

Bucs 19, Cardinals 16: Postgame reaction from Tom Brady, Leonard Fournette and more

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire