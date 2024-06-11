Bucs OT Tristan Wirfs present at mandatory minicamp, but not practicing

Bucs left tackle Tristan Wirfs (No. 78) was at practice today but did not take part in any drills or team periods as he and his agent are actively negotiating a long-term contract. Wirfs has not taken part in OTAs due to potential injury risk. pic.twitter.com/5v8TKrm6zv — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) June 11, 2024

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened up their mandatory minicamp Tuesday, and while All-Pro offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs was in attendance, he did not participate in practice, per multiple reports.

Wirfs is still negotiating a long-term contract extension with the Bucs, and has opted out of on-field activities throughout the offseason while the new deal gets hammered out.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles isn’t worried about Wirfs not participating in practice at the moment.

“Yeah, we don’t need to see him,” Bowles said Tuesday. “He’s getting the plays and he’s getting the work in. To come into work for three days would probably be useless [in terms] of getting something out of it.”

Both sides are expected to come to an agreement at some point before the start of the regular season.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire