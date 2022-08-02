Bucs OT Tristan Wirfs leaves practice on cart

Breaking news:

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already lost one Pro Bowl offensive lineman to injury this training camp, so it wasn’t a welcome sight to see yet another one leaving practice on a cart Tuesday.

Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay’s All-Pro right tackle, was carted off during Tuesday’s practice, per multiple reports.

A first-round pick out of Iowa in 2020, Wirfs quickly established himself as the premier right tackle in the NFL, and played a significant role in helping the Bucs win a Super Bowl in his rookie season. His absence during last year’s playoffs due to injury also contributed to Tampa Bay’s early postseason exit.

Thankfully, it looks like further reports contain good news for Wirfs’ situation:

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire

