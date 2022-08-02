Bucs OT Tristan Wirfs leaves practice on cart

Looks like Tristan Wirfs just went off in a golf cart. Wasn’t walking well heading inside. — Kevin ODonnell Fox13 (@ODonnellFox13) August 2, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already lost one Pro Bowl offensive lineman to injury this training camp, so it wasn’t a welcome sight to see yet another one leaving practice on a cart Tuesday.

Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay’s All-Pro right tackle, was carted off during Tuesday’s practice, per multiple reports.

A first-round pick out of Iowa in 2020, Wirfs quickly established himself as the premier right tackle in the NFL, and played a significant role in helping the Bucs win a Super Bowl in his rookie season. His absence during last year’s playoffs due to injury also contributed to Tampa Bay’s early postseason exit.

Thankfully, it looks like further reports contain good news for Wirfs’ situation:

I’m told nothing serious with Wirfs. https://t.co/TyYTDyAnns — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) August 2, 2022

Sounds like cramps for Wirfs. You hear “carted off” and sorry but it’s extremely hot/humid today, so more just getting him in to cool off. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 2, 2022

Tristan Wirfs left practice a few plays early but Todd Bowles says Wirfs just cramped up. — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) August 2, 2022

