Bucs OT Josh Wells (knee) carted off, won’t return vs. Cardinals

Luke Easterling
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have lost yet another offensive lineman to injury.

Offensive tackle Josh Wells went down early in the second quarter with a knee injury, and had to be carted off the field. He was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game, which is never a good sign.

Wells was starting in place of the injured Donovan Smith, which leaves third-stringer Brandon Walton protecting Tom Brady’s blind side for the remainder of Sunday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

