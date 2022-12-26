Bucs OT Josh Wells (knee) carted off, won’t return vs. Cardinals

Josh Wells is OUT for the remainder of the game (knee). pic.twitter.com/zS1v2pUrtv — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 26, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have lost yet another offensive lineman to injury.

Offensive tackle Josh Wells went down early in the second quarter with a knee injury, and had to be carted off the field. He was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game, which is never a good sign.

Wells was starting in place of the injured Donovan Smith, which leaves third-stringer Brandon Walton protecting Tom Brady’s blind side for the remainder of Sunday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

