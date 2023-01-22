Bucs OT Donovan Smith talks loss to Cowboys, Ryan Jensen’s return

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 2022 season ended with a disappointing loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs, sending them into an offseason full of big questions.

One bright spot in Monday night’s loss was the return of Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen, who missed the entire regular season with a knee injury.

Watch the video above to see Bucs offensive tackle Donovan Smith talk about what Jensen’s comeback meant to the team, and what went wrong against the Cowboys.

