Bucs will open only two training camp practices to general public

The Buccaneers announced the team will open 10 practices for viewing during training camp, but only two of those open to the general public.

The two practices open to the general public are Thursday, July 25 and Friday, Aug. 2.

The Bucs will host seven practices exclusively for Krewe Members, suite owners, corporate partners and other select groups, and will conclude its open portion of training camp with Military Day.

Nine of the team’s 10 viewable practices will take place in the morning, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The team will hold one night practice in the team’s indoor practice facility on Tuesday, July 30, starting at 7 p.m. and open to Krewe Members.

All other practice sessions are scheduled to be held outside on the primary practice fields at AdventHealth Training Center and will feature covered bleacher seating.

“We look forward to once again welcoming our fans back to the Advent Health Training Center for the start of training camp as we prepare for another memorable season of Buccaneers football,” Bucs COO Brian Ford said in a statement. “Our players and coaches love the added energy that our fans bring during training camp, and this season we have raised the number of open practices to 10 in order to accommodate even more fans.”

The team’s first fully padded, full-contact practice is scheduled for Monday, July 29, which also is the first practice open exclusively to Krewe Members.

In addition to the practices open to Krewe Members and the general public, the team also will have exclusive viewing opportunities for select groups. The first day of training camp, Wednesday, July 24, will mark the annual Community Impact Day, highlighting local Tampa Bay area community groups. On Sunday, July 28, the Bucs will partake in Back Together Weekend, a league-wide initiative that celebrates local communities with club-led fan events. The practice will be open to Jr. Bucs Fan Club members, local youth flag football league participants, and guests from the Special Olympics, who will participate in post-practice drills with the players.

On Thursday, Aug. 1, the Bucs will host a special viewing of practice for the annual Women of Red Day at Training Camp, presented by AdventHealth, to highlight and celebrate female fans. The team’s final open practice date will be Wednesday, Aug. 7, when it hosts military personnel for an exclusive outing and viewing opportunity for Military Day.

For more information, visit www.buccaneers.com.