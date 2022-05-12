Bucs open 2022 regular season with prime-time road matchup vs. Cowboys

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: 2022 NFL schedule release: Bills-Rams kicks off regular season; complete Week 1 schedule; all 32 home openershttps://t.co/nTOgXI1Oia pic.twitter.com/V2BkmHTppP — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) May 12, 2022

The NFL has been slowly revealing bits and pieces of the 2022 regular-season schedule ahead of Thursday night’s full reveal, and the latest unveiling includes the entire Week 1 slate for every team.

For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, that means a road trip to face the Dallas Cowboys, a rematch of last year’s season-opening game in Tampa. Once again, this game will be a featured on NBC Sports’ “Sunday Night Football,” in front of a national audience.

Tampa Bay defeated Dallas on a last-second field goal to kick off their 2021 campaign, but this time, the Cowboys will get the benefit of home-field advantage.

It will once again be a marquee matchup of NFC title contenders, and a showdown between two superstar quarterbacks in Tom Brady and Dak Prescott.

List