Bucs to open 10 training camp practices, including 2 to general public

The general public will have two opportunities to observe the Bucs in training camp later this summer at AdventHealth Training Center, the team announced Monday.

The two sessions — July 25 and Aug. 2 — both begin at 8:30 a.m. and are among 10 open camp sessions, though some are limited to Krewe Members, military personnel or members of other local organizations.

A digital ticket, available via the Ticketmaster account manager, will be required for entry to all practice sessions, with a reservation fee required. Proceeds benefit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation.

Tickets for Krewe Members will be available starting Tuesday, while general-admission tickets go on sale Thursday on a first-come, first-serve basis. Access to the member practices will be granted on a first-come basis and prioritized by tenure.

Fans can click this link to find out when general-public tickets officially go on sale.

“Our players and coaches love the added energy that our fans bring during training camp,” team chief operating officer Brian Ford said in a released statement. “And this season we have raised the number of open practices to 10 in order to accommodate even more fans.”

Four workouts will be open to Krewe Members, including the first full-pads practice on July 29, and a July 30 evening practice that will be preceded by an autograph session from 4:15-5:15.

Special-guest practice days include the “Back Together Weekend” that will welcome Jr. Bucs Fan Club members, local youth flag football league participants, and guests from the Special Olympics who will participate in post-practice drills with the players. The “Women of Red Day,” celebrating female fans, is set for Aug. 1, and “Military Day” — which will feature a post-practice indoor combine — is Aug. 7.

Parking is free, and is located in Lot 14 off Himes Avenue, across from Raymond James Stadium. Lots will open 90 minutes prior to practices, while gates will open one hour before the scheduled start time. A no-bag policy remains in effect, with the exception of small clutch-style purses (4½ inches by 6½ inches).

Team merchandise will be sold onsite, and a Fan Activation Zone and Jr. Bucs Kids Zone will be featured.

Bucs’ open training camp workouts

July 24, 8:30 a.m., Community Impact Day

July 25, 8:30 a.m, General public

July 28, 8:30 a.m.; Jr. Bucs, youth flag football, Special Olympics

July 29, 8:30 a.m., Krewe Members

July 30, 7 p.m., Krewe Members (with autograph session)

Aug. 1, 8:30 a.m., Women of Red Day

Aug. 2, 8:30 a.m., General public

Aug. 3, 8:30 a.m., Krewe Members

Aug. 6, 8:30 a.m., Krewe Members

Aug. 7, 8:30 a.m., Military Day

