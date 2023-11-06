Advertisement

Bucs open as 1.5-point favorites against the Tennessee Titans in Week 10

River Wells
·1 min read

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are favored in their next matchup despite losing four straight games and going just 1-3 at home, but it isn’t by a lot.

BetMGM has the Bucs favored by 1.5 points against the Tennessee Titans, who are coming to town with a new quarterback under center in Will Levis. The Bucs were just bested by a rookie quarterback in C.J. Stroud, so the team will look to limit Levis’ impact next Sunday. The money line is in favor of Tampa Bay at -115 while bettors don’t expect the two squads to score a lot of points, with the over-under set at 38.5.

Both the Bucs and the Titans are 3-5, but the Titans are only coming off a one-game losing streak while the Bucs have dropped four in a row. The Titans also defeated the Atlanta Falcons with their most recent win, while the Bucs struggled with that same Falcons team at home a few weeks ago. Tampa Bay will have to win this game, as another loss could take them squarely out of the playoff race.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire