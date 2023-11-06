Bucs open as 1.5-point favorites against the Tennessee Titans in Week 10

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are favored in their next matchup despite losing four straight games and going just 1-3 at home, but it isn’t by a lot.

BetMGM has the Bucs favored by 1.5 points against the Tennessee Titans, who are coming to town with a new quarterback under center in Will Levis. The Bucs were just bested by a rookie quarterback in C.J. Stroud, so the team will look to limit Levis’ impact next Sunday. The money line is in favor of Tampa Bay at -115 while bettors don’t expect the two squads to score a lot of points, with the over-under set at 38.5.

Both the Bucs and the Titans are 3-5, but the Titans are only coming off a one-game losing streak while the Bucs have dropped four in a row. The Titans also defeated the Atlanta Falcons with their most recent win, while the Bucs struggled with that same Falcons team at home a few weeks ago. Tampa Bay will have to win this game, as another loss could take them squarely out of the playoff race.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire