Bucs have one of the NFL’s cheapest offenses heading into 2024 season

Most expensive offenses in 2024: 1. $188.8M – Browns

2. $178.1M – Rams

3. $158.3M – Cowboys

4. $152.8M – Chiefs

5. $151.1M – Broncos

6. $148.5M – Giants

7. $146.5M – Cardinals

8. $141.6M – Falcons

9. $138.5M – 49ers

10. $135.9M – Colts

11. $135.2M – Panthers

12. $133.0M – Saints… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 22, 2024

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have some of the best offensive players in the NFL, but that doesn’t mean they’re among the top teams in the league when it comes to how much salary cap space they’re spending on that side of the ball this season.

In fact, the Bucs are set to have one of the cheapest offenses in the league in 2024, according to positional spending numbers from Over the Cap.

Tampa Bay is set to spend just north of $93 million of their cap space on offensive players this season, putting them at No. 26 out of the NFL’s 32 teams when it comes to offensive spending.

Considering they’ve still got stars like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Tristan Wirfs and Baker Mayfield on that side of the ball, the Bucs are getting themselves a bargain after winning three straight NFC South titles, and making four consecutive trips to the postseason.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire