Bucs OLB Randy Gregory has unexcused absence from minicamp

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got their mandatory minicamp underway Tuesday at One Buc Place, and one of their newest additions was not in attendance.

Outside linebacker Randy Gregory was not present for Tuesday’s practice, and Bucs head coach Todd Bowles confirmed to the media that his absence was not excused.

“He wasn’t out here,” Bowles said. “He has an unexcused absence. We’ll deal with it.”

Gregory signed a one-year deal with the Bucs this offseason, and is expected to help replace some of the experience that Tampa Bay defense lost at the position with the departure of Shaq Barrett.

We’ll see if Gregory shows up for practice later this week, and how the team chooses to deal with his unexcused absence.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire