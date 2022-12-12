Bucs OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (hip) questionable to return vs. 49ers

OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka is questionable to return (hip). pic.twitter.com/97bRgBRWr7 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 12, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might have to finish Week 14 without another starter on defense.

Outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka left Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers with a hip injury, and he’s questionable to return.

The Bucs are already without their top passer in Shaq Barrett thanks to a season-ending injury from earlier in the year, and they’ve seen defensive lineman Vita Vea and cornerback Jamel Dean both leave earlier in this game.

Considering how lopsided this game is, the Bucs have to be hoping to simply avoid any more injuries before they limp home.

