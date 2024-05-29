Bucs OL Cody Mauch impressively added 15 pounds of muscle this offseason

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One of the most important things for an offensive lineman is to maintain their weight requirement.

Tampa Bay Buccaneer guard Cody Mauch added 15 pounds of muscle during the offseason. Captain Tristan Wirfs is the inspiration behind Mauch’s weight room goal: muscle mass.

“I’m trying to keep up with what Tristan is doing,” the second-year player said.

“You’re never going to do it, but it’s a good goal to have to keep up with him. This offseason, I wanted to get a little bit more strength and put on a little bit more weight. It’s been good so far, let’s see if we can get that to correlate on the field as well,” Mauch added.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles agrees Mauch.

“The biggest thing for Cody is more strength. Obviously, coming out of college last year, he’s worked on that in the offseason. He’s bigger, he’s always been smart, he’s always been tough,” Bowles said.

Cade Otton emerging as a leader in Bucs’ tight end room

Selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft from North Dakota State, Bowles wants Mauch to focus on two things this offseason: building muscle and continuing to raise his football IQ.

“I think the game has slowed down for him quite a bit. The next step is just mentality,” Bowles said.

With Mauch coming off his rookie season. He’s able to show first-round draft pick Graham Barton the ropes, saying the Duke Blue Devil is handling the adjustment from college to the NFL seamlessly.

‘We’re about to go into the ocean’: Passengers on Florida-bound flight told to prepare for possible water landing

“He’s taking the role on well. He’s a great vocal leader already, which is great as a rookie,” Mauch said.

The last OTA practice open to media is Tuesday, June 4. Mandatory mini camp begins Tuesday, June 11.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.