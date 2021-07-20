Bucs OL asks Tom Brady great question during White House visit

Bucs OL Smith poses great question for Brady at White House originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

When Tom Brady first attended the White House following the New England Patriots' Super Bowl XXXVI victory in 2002, Donovan Smith was just 8 years old.

So it seems as though Smith, now an offensive lineman for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, had a perfectly reasonable question for Brady upon the team's visit to President Joe Biden at the Rose Garden Tuesday, commemorating its Super Bowl LV championship.

"You've got residency here?" Smith asked Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Brady has been to the White House multiple times for past Super Bowl wins (although not for his final three with the Patriots from 2015-2019).



While Brady indeed has hoisted the Lombardi Trophy seven times -- six with the Patriots -- this was actually his first visit to our nation's capital for a championship ceremony since 2005 after New England won Super Bowl XXXIX during the George W. Bush administration.

"It's been a long time since I've been here," Brady replied to Smith.

Brady did not attend when the Patriots won Super Bowl XLIX in 2015 and Barack Obama was in office, nor did he attend either of New England's subsequent Super Bowl ceremonies when Donald Trump was in office. (The entire Patriots organization didn't attend the second time around under Trump, in 2019.)