New Bucs OG Matt Feiler’s contract details revealed

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially announced the signing of OG Matt Feiler earlier this week, and now the details behind his contract have been made public,

Greg Auman of FOX Sports reported on Thursday that Feiler’s contract is a one-year deal worth $2.5 million with incentives that could bring it up to $3.25 million. As per usual with recent deals from Tampa Bay, the deal also includes four void years to alleviate the cap hit.

Ensuring that the salary cap is compliant is not only in the interest for the Bucs in regard to league rules — the NFL draft is fast approaching, and the team will want more operating room with the salary cap to sign its newest draft picks. The void years for Feiler’s contract should help with that, and Tampa Bay hopes it got a solid guard for much less than the $5.5 million he made in 2022 with the Chargers.

