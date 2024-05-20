Bucs officially re-sign Antoine Winfield Jr.

While news of Antoine Winfield Jr.’s contract extension with the Buccaneers broke last week, it was not until today that the All-Pro safety actually signed the deal making him the highest paid defensive back in the NFL.

Following the signing, Tampa Bay held a press conference where Winfield Jr. and general manager Jason Licht took questions. When asked about his favorite play from the 2023 season, Winfield Jr. cited his forced fumble of D.J. Chark in the endzone against Carolina in Week 18. When asked about making Winfield Jr. the highest paid defensive back in the NFL, Licht said “it wasn’t a huge ask” and that “you feel good doing good things for good players.”

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire