Bucs officially announce Cameron Brate’s release

A Tampa Bay Buccaneer since 2014 has officially been released from the team.

Tight end Cameron Brate, who has continually been in Tampa since he’s been in the NFL (save a six-day stint on the Saints’ practice squad) was officially announced to have been released on Friday. The team also announced the release of running back Leonard Fournette who, despite not being announced by the Bucs, was indeed officially released at the start of the new league year on Wednesday.

In his nine years with Tampa Bay, Brate caught 273 balls for 2,857 yards and 33 touchdowns. He was a particular favorite of former Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston, and his best year came in 2016 when he caught for 660 yards and eight touchdowns.

Brate is also known for his snag of the Lombardi Trophy tossed across boats to him by former Bucs quarterback Tom Brady at the team’s Super Bowl parade in 2020. He’ll look for the opportunity to hold to trophy again, but he’ll have to make it happen with a different team.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire