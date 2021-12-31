Bucs officially activate Mike Evans, put Bradley Pinion on COVID reserve

Wide receiver Mike Evans was on the field at the Buccaneers’ facility Thursday, which signaled that he’d been cleared from the COVID-19 reserve list despite the lack of an announcement from the team.

That announcement came on Friday. Evans has been formally added back to the active roster ahead of Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Evans was dealing with a hamstring injury before going on the COVID reserve list, so it’s unclear whether he’ll have a chance to play this weekend. If he does or if he plays in Week 18, he’ll be trying for the 101 receiving yards he needs to reach 1,000 yards for the eighth time in eight NFL seasons.

The Buccaneers also announced that punter Bradley Pinion has been placed on the COVID reserve list. They have Sterling Hofrichter on the practice squad and he’ll likely be elevated to handle the punting duties Sunday.

