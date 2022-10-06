Bucs make it official, terminate contract of retiring WR Cole Beasley

Buccaneers Make Roster Move 10-6-22 Release: https://t.co/x3ouzGF3zV — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) October 6, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have terminated the practice squad contract of veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley, the team announced Thursday.

Beasley announced earlier this week (through his agent) his intentions to retire after nearly 11 seasons in the NFL.

In two games with the Bucs this year, Beasley caught four passes for 17 yards. He was signed to the practice squad to help bolster Tampa Bay’s receiver depth due to injuries, and was promoted to the active roster for each of those two games.

