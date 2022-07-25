Bucs make it official, sign TE Kyle Rudolph to 1-year deal

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
In this article:
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made it official Monday, announcing the signing of veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph to a one-year deal.

Rudolph, 32, spent the majority of his productive NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings before leaving last offseason to sign with the New York Jets. His production dipped considerably in the past two seasons (just two combined touchdown catches over that stretch), but he’s still got ideal size and a well-rounded skill set that would fit what the Bucs need at the position.

Following the retirement of Rob Gronkowski, Rudolph should have a significant role in the Tampa Bay offense, along with fellow veteran Cameron Brate, as well as fourth-round rookie Cade Otton.

