Bucs make it official, announce signing of WR Sterling Shepard

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made it official Monday, announcing the signing of veteran free-agent wide receiver Sterling Shepard to a one-year contract.

After spending the first eight seasons of his NFL career with the New York Giants, the former second-round pick out of Oklahoma now heads to Tampa Bay, where he’ll be reunited with Baker Mayfield, his quarterback from college with the Sooners.

Shepard joins a Bucs wide receiver room that already features two of the best in the game in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, as well as promising young targets like Trey Palmer, Rakim Jarrett, and rookie third-round pick Jalen McMillan.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire