Bucs make it official, announce release of OT Donovan Smith

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made it official Tuesday, announcing the release of veteran offensive tackle Donovan Smith.

Smith’s release was long expected, as the Bucs continue their efforts to get under the salary cap by the start of the new NFL league year next week. Moving on from Smith will save Tampa Bay nearly $10 million in cap space.

A second-round pick in the 2015 NFL draft out of Penn State, Smith was Tampa Bay’s Week 1 starter at left tackle as a rookie, and has made 131 starts out of 137 possible games over eight seasons with the Bucs.

