Bucs offer master class on NFL life with National Coaching Academy

TAMPA — In a previous life, when his duties as a suite assistant at Raymond James Stadium were finished, Nelson Vazquez would peer through the plexiglass and allow himself to dream.

“After the games, I used to stand in the box of the suites and look as if from a coach’s point of view,” said Vazquez, a Port Tampa native who helped with food prep, beverage stations and cleanup on game days. “I’d be like, ‘Man, I wonder what it would be like to coach in an NFL game.’ ”

A decade later, the 32-year-old Plant High alumnus was afforded the next-best experience: coaching in an NFL camp.

Not a fantasy camp; perish the thought. This was a bona fide Bucs rookie minicamp, replete with practices, installs, meetings and film sessions, all with a recite-the-playbook prerequisite. Vazquez, now a successful junior college coach aspiring to rise through the ranks of his craft, didn’t pay a fee to wear a whistle, get free swag and gaze from Todd Bowles’ shadow.

He and 24 others, all sharing a similar dream and all selected through an exhaustive interview process, were quickly thrust from the sideline to the front line.

“They sent those rookie (playbooks) home (Thursday) night, and they expected you to get out there and be part of it,” said Candice Davis-Price, a performance coach at a Michigan high school and a Vazquez peer this particular week. “They didn’t want anybody on the sidelines. Coach (Todd Bowles) was like, ‘You came here to coach, get out there and coach.’ ”

Call it the lab portion of a weeklong master class, formally known as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers National Coaching Academy. The attendees, all with serious goals of someday joining an NFL staff, experienced the profession firsthand — warts, whiteboards and all.

“The last day, which was Sunday, in the meeting (quarterbacks) coach Thad Lewis just gives everybody a chance to coach everybody up,” Vazquez recalled.

“Coach Thad is, like, showing installs and he’d put it on this projector and he’ll say, ‘Somebody coach me up.’ So I got a chance to coach up that room, and they can hear my coaching style and hear me speak on the play, speak on the progressions, the reads, the protections. I got a chance multiple times to do that.”

A variation of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship introduced to the NFL more than 30 years ago, the National Coaching Academy is a first of its kind — in terms of size and scope — in the league. The brainchild of Bucs ownership, the concept was pushed forward by co-owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz, who wanted to give qualified individuals a chance to gain initial entry into the NFL inner sanctum.

“Since my family bought the team in 1995, it’s always been our priority to hire the top people in the coaching positions,” Glazer Kassewitz said.

“And we’ve learned over time that there are so many talented coaches out there, and yet there are so few opportunities for people to get their foot in the door in the NFL. So my family wanted to create new pathways and open doors for coaches who are talented to get their foot in the door in the NFL.”

Global appeal

The program was first announced last October. Applicants were required to possess three or more years of coaching or work experience in a football program at the high school, college or semi-pro level.

The team received more than 1,500 applicants from around the globe. Coaches, scouts and front-office personnel sifted through the resumes, ultimately settling on 25. All expenses were paid, except travel to Tampa. The students were put up in the team hotel and shuttled daily to AdventHealth Training Center, where they received full access to the dining area and were outfitted in an assortment of team attire.

They hailed from as far away as Germany, Brazil and Denmark. Five were women. Eight came from the prep or junior college coaching ranks.

Among them: Vazquez, a receiver on Plant High’s 2008 state title team. Now an unmarried dad of two, he has spent the past four seasons as an offensive assistant at New Mexico Military Institute, which won a juco national title in 2021. A Fort Hays State graduate, he embarked on his coaching career as an assistant at Plant before becoming offensive coordinator at Wesley Chapel High.

“I’m going to start off by saying my resume was in the proper format,” Vazquez said with a chuckle. “I do know that (Bucs chief people officer) Kristin Hamwey this week in one of the panel discussions said some people that didn’t have their resume in the proper format got disqualified.

“I know in my interview, man, I probably just spoke confidently in answering the questions. They did show a clip and wanted basically to test your football knowledge. And I felt like I spoke confidently; I didn’t try to act like I knew more than what I knew.”

The seven-day curriculum commenced with a moderated discussion among Tony Dungy, Ronde Barber and Bruce Arians (via Zoom) inside the team’s AdventHealth Training Center media studio. The trio imparted advice on myriad topics from building relationships in the business to work-life balance to dealing with various personalities on one team.

“When Tony and I worked for Marty Schottenheimer (with the Chiefs), we had those 20-hour workdays. You couldn’t leave,” Arians recalled to the group.

“I would actually act like I was going to go jogging, then go watch my son play junior high football. ... I said if I was ever a head coach, I would never allow this to happen. And I made the statement to our staff, ‘If you miss a recital, you miss a game, I’ll fire your ass.’ You have plenty of time to come back and work.”

A similar discussion with Bowles and general manager Jason Licht followed, with the emphasis on the right and wrong ways to get one’s foot in the figurative NFL door.

“I don’t expect you to come up here and wow me with football terminology; that’s not going to do it,” Bowles said. “For me, what kind of person are you? How did you come up in coaching? What did you learn? What did you see? And over the course of time I get to know you, and that kind of helps as far as getting a job with us.”

A coaching curriculum

Ensuing classes focused on player development, performance science, film review and the business side of pro football. Troy Vincent, the NFL’s vice president of football operations, delivered an “NFL leadership” presentation. When the minicamp commenced later in the week, the attendees were full participants in positional meetings, practices and walk-throughs.

“Immediately when I walked in the door, I got a three-book install for defense,” said Earl Chambers, defensive coordinator at Division II Kentucky State. “So you’ve got to understand, it took me quite some time to kind of get familiar with it. But the coaches were great, they set us down, told us exactly what our role’s are going to be, and these guys are just so helpful.”

In one especially surreal moment, Vazquez said he found himself in a meeting room seated next to Tom Moore, the Bucs’ venerable 85-year-old offensive assistant who has spent nearly a half-century in the NFL. Moore was telling his listeners about the hazards of complacency, and how the greats such as Peyton Manning (whom Moore coached in Indianapolis) remained betrothed to routine to avoid it.

“So I’m taking notes every time Tom Moore opens his mouth,” Vazquez said.

Five of the attendees ultimately will be selected to transition to the team’s Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship, which stretches into training camp and preseason. Meantime, Vazquez has returned to New Mexico, equipped with a brimming cache of fresh methods, mantras and insights. Just before exiting Bucs headquarters for the final time, another coach offered a final parting morsel.

A lot of the things you need to be great are already in you.

“One of the coaches said that, and you’ve just got to realize that potential within and unlock it,” Vazquez said. “And this week just really sparked my brain to like, it’s levels, man. I feel like in a humble way I’ve done pretty good at the junior college level, but there are still levels to go. And I’m humble and hungry, man.”

And maybe, one step closer to his dream.

