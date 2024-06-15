Bucs O’Callaghan announces signing of Charl Barnard

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (June 14, 2024) – First-year ETSU men’s golf head coach Aaron O’Callaghan announced his first signing on Friday as Charl Barnard will join the Buccaneer roster this fall. Barnard, a world-class talent, is a true freshman from South Africa who attended St. Alban’s College.

Barnard, who will play for South Africa at the Junior World Cup in Japan starting on Sunday, is ready to play for Coach O’Callaghan and the Bucs.

