Are Bucs the NFC favorite to reach Super Bowl LVII? 'NFL Total Access'
Quarterback will also work as ‘ambassador’ for Fox44-year-old returned from brief retirement earlier this year Tom Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl champion. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Tom Brady will swap the football field for the Fox Sports television studio when he retires from the NFL. The news was announced in an earnings call by Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch on Tuesday. Brady will be Fox Sports’ lead NFL analyst calling games alongside play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt. Murdoch
The Steelers are trimming up the roster ahead of minicamp.
Panthers offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu agreed to terms Tuesday, the team announced. He becomes the third of the top-six picks to reach agreement with No. 2 overall choice Aidan Hutchinson and No. 4 overall choice Sauce Gardner having already signed. Ekwonu was the sixth overall choice. Ekwonu will join the rest of the team’s draft [more]
Lions cut 5 players to make room for the UDFA class, including waiving one player with an injury settlement
This former Eastern Washington star has modeled his game after Julio Jones and you could see that at Chiefs rookie minicamp.
The South Western High grad, and one of the fastest college players in the nation, now gets an unlikely shot at the NFL.
Tom Brady agreeing to FOX Sports as its lead NFL analyst after he's done playing might surprise some, but the network is making it worth his while.
Former #Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill spoke with actor Kevin Hart about the comeback victory over the Bills and his relationship with Patrick Mahomes. | from @EdEastonJr
We now know what Tom Brady will be doing once his on-field career ends. We’re still waiting for Peyton Manning’s post-playing plan to fully bloom. Despite a belief that Manning would align with one of the groups vying to buy the Broncos, Manning is playing it cool, and coy. Mike Klis of 9News in Denver [more]
Footage of Rich Strike lashing out at another horse after his Kentucky Derby Saturday victory has gone viral. So what prompted the horse’s outburst? Here’s what one horse racing professional thinks happened.
James Bradberry’s $21.8 million salary cap hit was unsustainable in this 2022 season. That is one reason the Giants released their best defensive back on Monday. But they also cut him because the new regime had a lower opinion of the player than the last GM and head coach did. Bradberry, 29, learned early this offseason that he was no longer wanted, which is why he stayed away until the team ...
Just one week after signing an undrafted free agent contract, Master Teague has been released.
Joe Haden is packed up and ready to leave Pittsburgh.
Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill took plenty of criticism last week when he said he didn’t see it as his job to mentor rookie quarterback Malik Willis. Chiefs coach Andy Reid says that in 2017, he told Alex Smith the same thing. But Smith mentored then-rookie Patrick Mahomes anyway. The Chiefs traded up in the first [more]
Odell Beckham Jr., James Bradberry and Jadeveon Clowney are among the top players who remain unsigned in the 2022 NFL free agency period.
Was Mike Zimmer an elite coach?
The Browns had a bird in the hand. They pursued the proverbial two in the bush. It worked. And yet they’re still clinging to the bird in the hand. Chris Simms and I spent plenty of time during Monday’s PFT Live fleshing out the argument that it’s wrong for the Browns to squat on quarterback [more]
The Ravens withdrew their tender for running back Ty'Son Williams
Manning spoke about what stands out about each of his top schools.
With two outs in the ninth, the Cleveland Guardians had a 0.3 percent chance of winning the game. Then Josh Naylor took over against the White Sox.