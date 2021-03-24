Bucs, Ndamukong Suh close to deal

The Buccaneers are trying to bring the whole band back together, and it looks like they’re about to finish a deal with another player.

Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and the Buccaneers are close to locking up a one-year, $9 million contract, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The 33-year-old Suh started all 16 games for the Buccaneers last season, and has started all 16 games every season of his 11-year career with the exception of a two-game suspension in 2011. (If not for that suspension, Suh and Philip Rivers would be the only two players in the NFL who have started every game since 2010, Suh’s rookie year.)

Suh had six sacks for the Bucs last season.

