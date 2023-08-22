Bucs name Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback

TAMPA — First, Baker Mayfield won over his teammates.

Very intentionally, he built fast relationships on and off the field with all of them using his candor and charisma.

Next, he won over his coaches, gaining command of a new offense under coordinator Dave Canales.

On Tuesday, Mayfield won the job as the Bucs’ starting quarterback over former Gators star Kyle Trask.

Coach Todd Bowles saw enough after two preseason games — one in which Mayfield didn’t even see action — to end the competition and give Mayfield nearly three weeks to prepare to start the regular season for the Bucs at Minnesota.

“Baker is the starting quarterback,” Bowles said. “Kyle is No. 2.”

Bowles met with Trask Tuesday morning to tell him the news.

“There’s a lot that goes into it. I can’t sit up here and give you every detail,” Bowles said. “We go through many camp training camp (practices) and (organized team activities), and we love everything Kyle has done. He’s gotten leaps and bounds better. ... And we’re excited about Baker. We like where we’re at right now experience-wise and his understanding the playbook just a little bit better.”

After signing a one-year, $4 million contract with the Bucs in March, Mayfield joined his fourth team since July 2022.

Just like he did as a walk-on at both Texas Tech and Oklahoma, or battling Sam Darnold for the starting job in Carolina, Mayfield came out on top in the competition with Trask. He showed a quicker command and control of the offense.

His previous experience of having to be resilient and adapt to a new team helped.

“Luckily, my upbringing made me do that,” Mayfield said last week. “I grew up in a great household but when it came down to sports, I was always a late bloomer so I always had to fight and work harder to earn stuff. You just roll with the punches. That’s the part of controlling what you can. If you focus on the negative stuff, you’re not going to be able to make a positive out of the opportunity you have. There’s always a chance to make something of it.”

Mayfield, 28, led the Browns to an 11-5 record, a playoff appearance and win over the Steelers in the AFC Wild-Card Game in only his third season. But in Week 2 of the 2021 season, he suffered a left shoulder injury while making a tackle following an interception that affected his performance. The Browns traded Mayfield to Carolina just before the start of training camp last year, but he still was able to win the job over Darnold and P.J. Williams.

Mayfield sustained an ankle injury the same week the Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule last season. He eventually was claimed off waivers by the Rams and came off the bench the Raiders after only a couple days with the team.

“I was the No. 1 pick. I’d never change that," Mayfield said. “But when you’re drafted No. 1, it’s for a reason. We made the playoffs, got hurt the next year, tried to play through it. They decided to go another direction and I’m pretty damn happy I’m here now."

