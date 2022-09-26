Bucs move practices to Miami as Hurricane Ian threatens Tampa Bay

Luke Easterling
·1 min read

As Hurricane Ian continues to trek closer to the Tampa Bay area, the Buccaneers are moving their practices to Miami for the week, per multiple reports.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles told the media Monday that the team had already been in discussions with the NFL regarding possible contingency plans for the week, including the potential for having to move Sunday’s home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The team will travel to Miami on Tuesday, which is normally the players’ off day, per the Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud.

