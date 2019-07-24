Bucs move Jason Pierre-Paul to non-football injury list

The Buccaneers announced they have placed pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul on the non-football injury list.

It was a formality given Pierre-Paul is not expected to return until at least October.

Pierre-Paul fractured a neck vertebra in a one-car accident in May. He did not require surgery and continues to follow a recovery plan with hopes of returning this season.

Pierre-Paul made 12.5 sacks in his first season with the Bucs after arriving from the Giants in a trade.