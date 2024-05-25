Bucs mount a comeback for the ages to eliminate top-seeded UNCG from the SoCon Tournament

GREENVILLE, S.C. (May 24, 2024) – As Baseball Hall of Famer Yogi Berra once said, “It’s not over until it’s over.” With its season on the line and trailing by a score of 6-0 entering the eighth inning, the third-seeded ETSU baseball team scored 10 runs over the final two innings to knock off top-seeded UNC Greensboro, 10-7, in an elimination game at the SoCon Tournament. The victory is not only ETSU’s 35th of the season, which is its most in a season since the 2013 when it won 36, but it is also the Bucs’ first ever victory over the No. 1 seed in the SoCon Tournament.

The biggest at-bat of the game came from a Buc that was playing in his 206th career game, Ashton King. With a 2-1 count, King launched a three-run home run to give ETSU its first lead of the day, 7-6.

ETSU will return to action on Saturday for another elimination game at Fluor Field with its opponent yet to be determined. The Bucs will face winner of tonight’s game between No. 4 seed Western Carolina and No. 7 seed Mercer. Should ETSU come away with the victory in that matchup, it will play again in the nightcap against the losing team from tomorrow afternoon’s game between No. 2 seed Samford and No. 5 Wofford. ETSU’s first game tomorrow will begin at 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.