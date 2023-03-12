Bucs mock draft: Updated 7-round forecast for Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have more needs than picks heading into the 2023 NFL draft, and without any salary cap space to work with, they’ll need their rookie class to pull their weight this season.

Currently slated to pick 19th in the first round, the Bucs might look to move down and acquire additional picks in the middle rounds, or pair up some of their extra picks in the later rounds to move up into that range, hoping to land as many instant-impact players as possible.

If they were to stick with all of their current selections, here’s an updated look at how they could use them:

1st Round (No. 19 overall) | Alabama DB Brian Branch

Tampa Bay’s secondary is about to be decimated by free agency, with every starter outside of Antoine Winfield Jr. and Carlton Davis III headed for the open market. Branch played in the slot and at safety for Nick Saban, making plays at both levels with consistent success, making him a perfect fit for Todd Bowles’ defense.

2nd Round (No. 50 overall) | Kansas State CB Julius Brents

After grabbing a versatile defensive back who can move around, the Bucs use their next pick to replace Jamel Dean on the outside. Brents has the blend of size, length, and physicality Tampa Bay loves at the position, as well as the instincts and ball skills to be a big-play machine.

3rd Round (No. 82 overall) | Washington State LB Daiyan Henley

Going three rounds without an offensive tackle would likely mean the Bucs move Tristan Wirfs to the left side to replace Donovan Smith, and let Luke Goedeke go back to his natural position at right tackle. Henley is one of the most underrated players in the entire draft, and would be a worthy replacement or understudy for Lavonte David.

5th Round (No. 153 overall) | Nebraska WR Trey Palmer

Even if the Bucs hang onto Russell Gage for another year, their receiver depth will be nonexistent after free agency. Bucs general manager Jason Licht loves his Cornhuskers, and Palmer brings elite speed and explosiveness to a receiver group that needs more of both.

5th Round (No. 175 overall, compensatory) | Louisville EDGE YaYa Diaby

Shaq Barrett is 30 years old and coming off a torn Achilles, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka still hasn’t taken the next step in his development, and Anthony Nelson is a free agent. The Bucs need to reload their depth on the edge with a high-upside prospect like Diaby, who could make an instant impact in a rotational role.

6th Round (No. 181 overall, from IND) | Old Dominion OT Nick Saldiveri

Donovan Smith is gone, and backup swing tackle Josh Wells is a free agent coming off a late-season torn ACL. The Bucs need to improve their depth along the offensive line, so spending a Day 3 pick on a versatile blocker who can play guard or tackle would be ideal, and Saldiveri fits the bill.

6th Round (No. 196 overall) | Coastal Carolina DL Jerrod Clark

Most of the Bucs’ defensive line is headed for free agency, but they should be able to retain some of their key backups for cheap. Even so, adding some young depth on the cheap would be a smart move, and Clark has plenty of upside as a rotational interior defender.

7th Round (No. 230 overall, from NYJ) | Georgia QB Stetson Bennett

The Bucs will sign a cheap veteran to compete with Kyle Trask for the starting job, but they should also spend a late-round flyer on another passer with some developmental value. Bennett is an older prospect with limited physical tools, but he’s a fundamentally sound passer with championship experience.

7th Round (No. 252 overall, compensatory) | East Carolina RB Keaton Mitchell

Rachaad White will be the Bucs’ clear-cut No. 1 back this year after Leonard Fournette gets released, but there will still be room for a change-of-pace runner with some big-play ability. Mitchell’s lack of size could keep him on the board this late, and his explosiveness could give an added boost to this backfield.

