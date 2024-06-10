Bucs minicamp primer: Expect Tristan Wirfs to show but not go

TAMPA — Mandatory minicamps signal the end of the NFL offseason and really are just a clarion call to players who had the good sense — or a financial incentive — to skip voluntary workouts altogether.

That list begins with Bucs left tackle Tristan Wirfs, who is seeking a contract extension but is scheduled to play under the club’s fifth-year option of $18.2 million.

Wirfs is expected to attend the three-day minicamp that begins Tuesday, avoiding more than $100,000 in fines. But the team really doesn’t want him to participate and risk getting hurt since he hasn’t done any real full-squad field work with teammates since the loss to the Lions in the postseason.

In some ways, coach Todd Bowles and Jason Licht might actually prefer Wirfs not put himself in the mix until training camp later this summer.

It’s a similar agreement they had with linebacker Devin White a year ago.

Wirfs made a successful transition from right to left tackle and played his best football when it mattered most in the playoffs, not allowing a sack or even a pressure during playoff games against the Eagles and Lions. Those teams combined for 84 sacks in the regular season.

The Bucs feel they still have plenty of time to strike a long-term deal with Wirfs. This isn’t a situation like Mike Evans or Baker Mayfield, who were set to become unrestricted free agents.

In fact, the Bucs used to be a team that frequently would reach agreements on contract extensions in training camp.

Whether Wirfs shows up and/or works at the mandatory minicamp is but one of several story lines to follow. Here are a few others:

New receiver in the fold

Sterling Shepard is reuniting with quarterback Baker Mayfield. They played only one college season together with the Sooners, when Shepard caught 86 passes and helped lead Oklahoma to a Big 12 title in 2015.

The Bucs lack experience at receiver after Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Shepard fills the role the Bucs were expecting to get last year from Russell Gage, who instead suffered a season-ending knee injury during joint workouts with the Jets in training camp.

Shepard’s recent injury history also has been unkind. He tore his Achilles late in 2021 and played in only seven games. The following year, Shepard tore his ACL in Week 3.

According to NFL Insider Josina Anderson, Shepard wasn’t sure what he was going to do until got a call recently from Mayfield saying the Bucs may have some interest.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Shepard told the New York Post. “It’s a new scene. I can’t say I wanted to experience that, I always wanted to be a Giant but I’m not mad at it, man. It’s a really good situation, they have a really good football team, really talented football team and I get to be reunited with my boy and get to play with him a little bit. I’m excited about it.”

Vita Vea’s weight loss

Let’s be honest: Vita Vea is still a large human.

But the Bucs say he has gotten himself into tremendous shape this offseason. Vea has been working out with former Tampa Bay defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

As the story goes, Vea was pretty crestfallen by the Bucs’ loss to the Lions in the playoffs. He had only one tackle and one quarterback hit in that game and mentioned to Licht how he planned to rededicate himself in 2024.

Vea has been a good player since signing a four-year, $71 million contract in 2022. But the Bucs need him to be great.

Safety first

The Bucs have the league’s highest-paid safety in Antoine Winfield Jr., who recently signed a four-year, $84 million contract. He is reuniting with Jordan Whitehead, who rejoins the Bucs after two seasons with the Jets.

We haven’t seen this 1-2 punch since they were winning the Super Bowl and playing with Tom Brady.

The Bucs dealt cornerback Carlton Davis to the Lions. But Winfield and Whitehead, plus Jamel Dean, Zyon McCollum and newcomers such as Bryce Hall and rookie Tykee Smith, have the makings of their best secondary since Super Bowl 55.

Unsung player to watch

Rookie receiver Kameron Johnson from Division II Barton College in Wilson, N.C.

Four years ago, Johnson was a 5-foot-6, 140-pound quarterback from Rocky Mount N.C. with no Division I offers. He’s grown to 5-8, 190 pounds. While still small, he’s opened eyes with his 4.46 speed and route-running ability.

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Instagram, X and Facebook.