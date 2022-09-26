Bucs meeting to discuss what Packers might have learned from Jumbotron video

After the Buccaneers failed to score on a two-point conversion at the end of Sunday’s 14-12 loss to the Packers, Aaron Rodgers said he spotted something on the Jumbotron that he passed along to Green Bay coaches before the play.

Rodgers didn’t divulge what he saw beyond that it was something “they probably shouldn’t show.” On Monday, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles was asked about Rodgers’ comment and said that there would be a meeting later in the day with operations staff to discuss what happened.

Bowles said he does not currently know what the screen was showing when Rodgers was watching.

“I don’t know. I have to see it and talk to the people first,” Bowles said, via Pewter Report.

Whatever comes up in Monday’s conversation, it’s probably a safe bet that the video screens in Tampa aren’t going to be showing a lot of closeups of the team’s sideline in future close games.

