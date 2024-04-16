Bucs meet with top OL prospect ahead of 2024 NFL draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need help at multiple spots along their offensive line, and the 2024 NFL draft is loaded with talented prospects across the board, which should give them plenty of options for filling those needs.

One of the top blockers in this year’s class is Washington’s Troy Fautanu, who recently had a Zoom meeting with the Bucs, per NFL insider Justin Melo.

Fautanu played left tackle for the Huskies, and could easily stay there at the next level. The Bucs are set at both tackle spots, though, and would benefit from sliding Fautanu inside to guard, where they desperately need an upgrade on the left side.

If the Bucs want to land Fautanu, though, they’ll likely have to trade up from their current slot in the first round at No. 26 overall.

