Bucs meet with rising safety prospect ahead of 2024 NFL draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still hard at work in the final days before the 2024 NFL draft, meeting with top prospects as they put the finishing touches on their draft board.

One prospect currently on their radar is Georgia safety Tykee Smith, who is spending time at One Buc Place on an official visit this week, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

An undersized but instinctive defender who packs a punch despite his smaller frame, Smith has the athleticism and versatility to be a strong fit in Todd Bowles’ defense, and his competitiveness is sure to win over any NFL coaching staff.

The Bucs brought back Jordan Whitehead to line up alongside first-team All-Pro Antoine Winfield Jr. at safety, but they could still use more depth at the position, and Smith could be a potential target in the middle rounds.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire