Bucs to meet with Houston QB Clayton Tune

#Houston QB Clayton Tune will be visiting the #Saints tomorrow and the #Browns later this week, source said, and he has upcoming visits and/or workouts with the #Giants, #Steelers, #Bucs, #Rams and hometown #Texans. After the first 4 QBs, it’s wide open. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 4, 2023

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be targeting a quarterback in this year’s draft, but it may not be one many expect. Houston quarterback Clayton Tune is scheduled to visit the Bucs along with several other NFL teams in the lead-up to the draft according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Tune has played for Houston since 2018, starting at least one game every year since his freshman season. In 2022, Tune posted titanic stats, throwing for 4065 yards and 40 touchdowns, both top-10 figures among all FBS quarterbacks.

Though Tune is not mentioned as one of the top quarterback prospects like Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud or Anthony Richardson, he may only be a tier below them. Draft Wire’s Jeff Risdon ranked Tune seventh among this year’s quarterback class and projects him as a fifth-round pick.

The Bucs currently have two fifth-round picks and two in the sixth. With only two quarterbacks on the roster, it would be a good bet Tampa will add one more developmental passer like Tune on Day 3 of the draft.

