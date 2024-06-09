Bucs may have a gem in undrafted LB Kalen DeLoach

Every year, each of the NFL’s 32 teams hope to land some diamonds in the rough with their undrafted free agent class.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have just done that with one of their finds this year, as linebacker Kalen DeLoach is already getting national attention as a potential sleeper who could make an impact.

Recent reports from Bleacher Report, Pro Football Network, and Pewter Report all pointed out the fact that DeLoach’s unique skill set could put him in position to not only make Tampa Bay’s roster, but earn some meaningful snaps as a rookie.

PFN’s Ian Cummings listed DeLoach as one of the best players who went undrafted this year:

Kalen DeLoach was an incredibly productive linebacker at the college level, but his lack of size could make it difficult for him to remain at that position in the NFL. His short-area quickness and hip fluidity may limit his upside, but he flashed the coverage skills to succeed as a safety at the next level.

Ryan Fowler at B/R also had good things to say about DeLoach and his chances of making an impact for the Bucs:

Versatility remains king in today’s NFL.

While Kalen DeLoach could be classified as a tweener, thus muddying his initial projection, the former Florida State standout has the instincts and coverage ability to wear multiple hats for Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles.

Last spring, Tampa Bay struck gold by adding hybrid corner/safety Christian Izien post-draft. DeLoach would give Tampa another versatile skill set to roam at varying depths this fall.

Scott Reynolds of Pewter Report also thinks the Bucs got a steal with DeLoach:

It’s a wide-open competition for the other starting linebacker spot opposite Lavonte David this season, and while K.J. Britt and other returning players might have a leg up due to their experience, DeLoach is clearly turning heads already, and could surprise some buy pushing for that role as an undrafted rookie.

